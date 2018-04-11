Dubai’s 2nd Historical Documents Conference launched at ZU

The major two-day event, titled ‘Dubai Historical Documents Conference’ was organized by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences at Zayed University with Dubai Municipality and sponsored by the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center (HHC).

The conference, showcased original historical documents, was a vibrant platform for scientific dialogue between specialists from various fields. It reviewed the history of Dubai and the turning points the has emirate lived, and sailed through the rich plethora of original documents.

Many discussions were carried around the best ways and modern dedicated technology tools to preserve these historical documents, or in other words, “The true inspirational treasure chests preserved to our present and future generations,” said Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University.

“We acknowledge and honour all efforts paid by our great leaders to the development of our citizens through education, therefore, we place high priority and responsibility to maintain the achievements cycle and development witnessed in all fields of our beloved nation today.”

He further added, that all-in-all these endeavors are aimed at meeting the aspirations of the national agenda and realizing the vision of the UAE 2021, which emphasizes the development of a first-rate education system, with plans to provide the opportunity to introduce all the latest scientific research content, local initiatives of good leadership in the country and ongoing global events.

Representing the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center, Rashid bin Makhan, Executive Vice President, honored the Zayed University students for their excellent contribution to the third annual Heritage Scientific Research Competition, and acknowledged all efforts made by faculty members and staff for their great tribute to publishing the 3rd issue of the ‘Emirates Flashes’ magazine, published by the HHC center.

“The magazine, which included the students research projects, ran under the supervision of Dr. Asma Obaid, Assistant Professor the ZU college of Humanities and Social Sciences, it includes five main research areas, ranging from marriage and social relations to the methods of education and childhood.

Abdul Aziz Mohammed Al Shehhi, Chairman, Dubai Municipality Historical Documents Center, said during his speech that the center, which hosts over “100,000 historical documents, was established back in 2016 to collect and acquire historical documents of Dubai as well as oversee the restoration of historical documents and preserve them from damage and loss, and prepare historical and documentary studies about the emirate.”

In addition, he added, “The center will adopt best practices in the preparation and implementation of programmes for encoding, indexing, preserving and organizing the circulation of historical documents and making them available to researchers.” He stressed on the continuous efforts of the municipality in compiling these valuable documents that can help in documenting the history of Dubai and the UAE.

The event aimed to advance the study of the emirate’s early history with the intention of making them accessible to researchers, students and the general public. Moreover, it highlighted the raise the level of heritage appreciation, boost cultural literacy, bridged the generation gap, and instilled the sense of patriotism among the new generation by teaching them lessons from the founding fathers.

The Dubai Historical Documents Conference was attended by members of the Dubai Municipality, Historical Documents Centre, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai, Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage, Crossroad of Civilizations Museum (CCM), Saruq Al-Hadid Archaeology Museum, Emirates Philatelic Association and Urban Heritage Society.

The second day of the exhibition aims to discuss the history of the development of infrastructure service in the Emirate of Dubai in the period 1900-1971, prepared by Prof. Fatma Al-Sayegh, UAE University Professor of UAE History and Society. And research about Ancient Forts and Castle in the Emirate of Dubai, by Saeed Khamis Al Suwaidi, Genealogist and Research Expert at Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

It will also present a session on the Development of Security Means in the UAE Passports, by Major Khalid Nasir Al Ali, Head of Specialized Security Training at the General Directory of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai. And lastly, an academic workshop on The Restoration of Manuscripts and Historical Documents, by Buchra Dakhouj, Head of Restoration of Historical Manuscripts and Documents section at Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage.