Abdullah Al Darmaki: Tolerance an instilled value in UAE society

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, on the sidelines of the lecture he delivered at the University of Sharjah – Khorfakkan branch on Tuesday, which is part of the Watani Al Emirat Foundation’s Tolerance Caravan, Al Darmaki added the values of tolerance have been deeply rooted in all segments of the UAE society for decades.

Al Darmaki explained that Zayed's true understanding of Islam had turned words into actions.

Al Darmaki explained that the UAE is among the world’s leading nations in setting up a Ministry of Tolerance and Happiness, thus looking forward to the future and strengthening and immunising the society against ill thoughts which are far from the essence of our true religion.

Al Darmaki concluded stressing the importance of society's adherence to the noble approach of tolerance and values established by the late Sheikh Zayed, and traced by Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates.