In a statement to "Sharjah 24" on the sidelines of a lecture organised by Watani Al Emirat Foundation Tuesday, and delivered by Dr. Abdulla Al Darmaki, a quality expert at the UoS Khorfakkan Campus, Al Zaabi said that lecture comes within the framework of the Year of Zayed initiatives focused on the values of tolerance in Zayed philosophy.

He added that the lecture highlighted the bright aspects and flashes of the march of Zayed, who has instilled values of tolerance in our society for decades.