AUS holds Job Search Preparation Day for senior students

The day-long event was organised by the Career Services division of the Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs (OAAA) in collaboration with prominent leaders in the field of human resources at top multinational firms.

The event featured presentations about different career opportunities available within participating companies and their respective industries, long-term industry outlooks, major recent developments, and the competitive environment in the upcoming months.

During the opening ceremony, Charles A. Diab, Executive Director for Advancement and Alumni Affairs, said:

“Our Career Services team has organised a really packed line up for you today and we hope you will leave with a better understanding of how to get ahead in your job search. Whether you’re looking for an internship, trying to land your first job or making a career change, the principles and process of conducting successful search are essentially the same. I would like to thank the many employers who have joined us here today. They are here to offer you the assistance to help prepare for your job search. We are looking forward to hearing their insights during the workshops and we hope you learn from their perspectives.”



One-on-one sessions during the day included a CV writing workshop, an interview skills workshop and mock interviews. Speakers used the workshops to give advice about specific skills on seeking a job, what to include in a resume and cover letter, how best to present oneself in job interviews, and common mistakes to avoid. In addition, students presented themselves and their credentials during mock job interviews and received feedback from participating industry professionals.

The event this semester also included a competition called Be Employed in which students competed for three internship opportunities with Nestle and Sanofi while Emirates Snack Foods proposed a full-time position for the competition.

Participants in the event included senior human resources and business development officers from leading companies such as EMAAR, Nestle, Sanofi, Mark & Williams, Taqeef, Air Liquide, Emirates Snack Foods, AISEC and WSP.