ADU launches its first happiness course

Marking the first time that such a curriculum is to be offered at ADU, the Introduction to Happiness and Positive Psychology Course focuses on the definition of happiness, positive psychology, principles of positive psychology and happiness, as well as on positive psychology strategies and the practical application of happiness. It will also cover the core components of positive psychology with an emphasis on the optimistic side of human nature and the most effective ways for individuals to thrive and achieve their potential.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Deena Elsori, Head of Department of Applied Sciences and Mathematics at ADU, said, "The happiness course is a fruitful outcome of several rigorous workshops and training programmes for our faculty members on the concept and notion of happiness. Faculty members participating in the training sessions examined ways to develop individual happiness, understand the fundamentals of positive psychology, and how to transfer this learning into their roles as educators. We are confident that this first-of-its-kind course will help our students focus better on their individual well-being."