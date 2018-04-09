Tailoring Workshop inaugurated for Ritsona Camp Syrian Refugees

The initiative speaks the continuation of an ongoing support led by Zayed University students since its inception back in 2016, praising the principle of social care and responsibility towards humanity.



Female refugees at the camp woke up to new sewing machines and tailoring accessories and marched to sew new clothes for themselves and their families. ZU students raised generous funds to purchase and transfer the items through a donation campaign in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses.



During the opening ceremony, 15 students from Zayed University organised several events, entertainment activities and handouts.

This initiative marks UAE’s 2018 Year of Zayed celebrations, to honour the legacy of such a generous soul, and remark his visions and remarkable efforts towards humanity. It also lists as part of the community and voluntary service activities, which the university seeds within its students to develop social responsibility and volunteerism at both local and international levels.



The event was held in the presence and participation of Mohammed Mir Abdullah Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Greece, and Prof. Reyadh Almehaideb, Zayed University Vice-President, alongside Andreas Gogolis, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Migration Policy, Greece, and members of the UAE Embassy in Athens, as well as officials from the Greek side.

Dr. Fatima Al Darmaki, Dean of ZU Student Affairs was also present alongside Shamsa Al-Tai, Community Service Advisor at Zayed University, and a number of active Zayed University students.