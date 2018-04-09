AUS signs MoU with Parsons Corporation

Both sides will also organise an industrial connection programme, conduct joint research activities, and discuss educational opportunities that will promote creativity, innovation and advanced technology.

Regarding the programme, Gary Adams, President and MEA of Parsons Corporation, said, "Through integrating technological solutions from the start of projects to their completion, Parsons aims to provide maximum benefits to its clients. It is amazing to integrate new applications with current technologies, at the time when we are constantly challenging ourselves to innovate."

Dr. Bjorn Kjerfve, Chancellor of the AUS, highlighted the university’s current efforts to become a leading research university in the region, while adding that its cooperation with Parsons is a step in that direction, and will help its students gain practical experience in relevant new technologies.