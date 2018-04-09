AUS holds successful 2018 Graduate Open Day

Members of the public were invited to explore the university’s offerings which include 14 master’s degrees and a recently launched new PhD in Engineering–Engineering Systems Management.

Visitors also had the opportunity to find out more about the new AUS Center for Executive and Professional Education, which provides custom and open enrollment programmes, designed to foster a culture of excellence and innovation in organizations, and help individuals realize their career ambitions.

Participants at the event received first-hand information about the courses from students currently enrolled in a graduate degree programme at AUS, as well as from faculty members delivering the programmes. They also learned about the flexible learning options, as well as the financial support available to eligible students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohamed El-Tarhuni, Vice Provost for Graduate Studies, said: “AUS offers a wide range of high-quality master’s programmes in both technical and non-technical fields and we are looking forward to expanding our graduate offerings to the PhD level, with the first PhD programme in Engineering Systems Management ready to start in Fall 2018. More doctoral level programmes will be introduced over the course of the next four to five years. The open day is a great opportunity to learn about these programmes and explore the graduate assistantship programme offered to students.”

AUS has an extensive range of master’s degree programmes, covering fields that include engineering, urban planning, teaching English as a second language, mathematics, translation, business and accounting. The university has made an effort to offer graduate degrees in areas most in-demand among the region’s professionals, and which have the greatest impact on the region’s future economic and social prosperity.

Undertaking a graduate programme at AUS brings with it a wealth of opportunities for research. His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of AUS, has directed the Government of Sharjah to allocate major new funding to AUS, facilitating a massive research implementation effort.

As part of these efforts, the university will soon be home to four new research institutes:

- The Biosciences and Bioengineering Research Institute

- The Material Science and Engineering Research Institute

- The Gulf Environments Research Institute

- The Smart Cities Research Institute

In addition, two advanced research centers have been created, supporting research within the four institutes and across the AUS campus: the High-Performance Computing Center (HPCC) and the Geospatial Analysis Center (GAC).

These institutes and centers will facilitate a state-of-the-art research environment, attracting world-class students and faculty at the graduate level.

Visitors to the AUS 2018 Graduate Open Day learned more about these research initiatives and how they could benefit from them through an AUS graduate programme.