UoS students share inspiring stories and experiences at “UoSExplore”

The forum included inspiring spokespersons in the fields of business and social communication, innovative students, artists, and painters who shared their captivating stories and experiences. It aimed to encourage students to work hard and pursue their goals and dreams by confronting challenges and learning from the experiences of their peers.



At the forum were Prof. Mahmoud Darabseh, Dean of UoS Male Students’ Affairs; Writer and Engineer Walaa Al Shehhi; Dr. Doha Al Hayally, pharmacist and author; Engineer Abdullah, owner of the ‘My Language, My Identity’ Instagram account; Media Spokesman Hazaa Al Kitbi; Bnt Alrahy, social media activist; Mrs. Al Shamsi, thought leader on modern parenting; and a large number of UoS students and their parents.



In her speech, Sheikha Aisha Al Qasimi shared her academic and professional journey, the concept of success through facing and overcoming challenges, and the qualities she gained through her experiences and determination to accomplish her goals. She also encouraged the students to believe in taking initiatives and perseverance in life, and to seek to gain knowledge by communicating with others.



During UoSExplore, a group of students shared some of their academic, social, volunteer, and personal stories and experiences. Student Nada Dehhaoui spoke about the strength she gained by facing her illness and every human’s capacity to achieve their goals through hard work and determination. Mohebat Samir spoke about the concept of “Multi-Potentiality” and striving to succeed through passion and perseverance.



In addition, student Buthaina Albiyahi talked about learning difficulties and the methods of addressing societal pressures. Furthermore, student Yusra Yousef shared her thoughts on racism and the problems it causes in society, and the crucial need to have an open-mind when interacting with people.