UHS becomes the first to extend paediatric emergency services to 24 hours

The paediatric emergency services department, which formerly operated until midnight, will extend its hours after multiple requests from the public. Specialist emergency doctors can now oversee common conditions like respiratory cases, digestive problems and any other disorders, afflciting children 24 hours a day. UHS is one of the few hospitals in the UAE that offers a dedicated paediatric emergency room with a full-time paediatrician on duty, 24-hours a day.



Professor Hakam Yaseen, Medical Director and Head of the Paediatric & Neonatal Department at University Hospital Sharjah, said, “There are many instances were a child has difficulty breathing or an intense fever in the middle of night and we wanted to provide treatment to children without delay. In those stressful moments, parents want to have access to an emergency room that specialises in paediatric care.”



In preparation for the extended hours, University Hospital Sharjah has hired two additional, board-certified paediatricians as well as nurses and support staff.

It is important for doctors at the paediatric emergency unit, who handle any acute illness or trauma to be constantly available for infants less than four weeks old to children as old as 14. Prof Hakam said: “Children are extremely sensitive to trauma and infections and their condition can easily deteriorate if not treated immediately.”



In the UAE, common reasons for children to be brought to a hospital emergency room include trauma injuries, poisoning, respiratory and digestive disorders and endocrine problems such complication of Type 1 Diabetes. Most of the paediatric emergencies at UHS are due to upper respiratory tract infections, difficulty in breathing, high fever, painful ears and throat, vomiting, skin rashes, and bacterial skin disorders.

Infants can suffer from a nappy rash due to a lack of hygiene in that area and it can lead to an overgrowth of yeast, appearing as bright red patches and bumps. Minor traumas such as an injured finger or twisted ankle are also common, says Dr Mohamed Dawdi, Senior Specialist ER and Head of Department said.



“Many children brought into the ER with breathing difficulties suffer from viral bronchitis, or spasms in their air passages, which is often indicated by a wheezing sound. Sometimes the child has to be put on oxygen and given medication to dilate the air passage. The 24-hour presence of a paediatrician, who can give early diagnosis, is very important,” continued Dr Dawdi.

According to UHS statistics, parents say that they feel more confident when a paediatrician at the ER oversees their child’s care. “A paediatrician is more acutely aware of the signs of any serious illness in children so, of course, this provides much needed assurances for parents,” he added.



Dr Dawdi further advised parents to bring a child to the ER if he or she is feeling drowsy, not eating or drinking, vomiting repeatedly and if a high fever does not come down with cold sponging or by taking regular children’s medication.

“If parents are concerned – in any way – they are invited to bring the child to the ER at any time. It is better to err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and well-being of a child,” the doctor concluded.



UHS currently has six beds in the paediatric emergency room and has the capacity to add more. The 24-hour services also include doctors from other specialists such as neurologists, surgeons, cardiologists, gastroenterologist, endocrinologist and state-of-the-art laboratory and radiology services. The rehabilitation department also features physiotherapy.