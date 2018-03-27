Ministry of Education, Sorbonne University- Abu Dhabi form a student orchestra and musical academy

The memorandum was signed for the Ministry of Education by Marwan Al Sawaleh, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, and professor Eric Fouache Director of the university in the Ministry Diwan – Dubai.



Marwan Al Sawaleh explained that the Ministry of Education seeks through the memorandum of understanding to form an incubating environment to refine the musical talents of the Emirati school students. This will add a new perspective in the career of the student’s academic knowledge and experience in various study stages considering the special reputation of Sorbonne University in this field.



Marwan Al Sawaleh added that the MoU will provide an enrichment curriculum, and evaluating papers besides training the talented students and make available an approved training for the trainees in the Emirati School.



Professor Eric Fouache said, “We’re proud to cooperate with the UAE Ministry of Education to highlight the importance of Education and Musical Culture in the Educational work”. Adding that we have a great interest in arts and music as we believe in the key role played to enrich the culture of a society, so that the launching of the cultural and musical initiatives is no doubt a promising step for students to sustain their artistic and musical skills through participating in a musical ceremony “Orchestra” that will be organised by the UAE Ministry of Education.