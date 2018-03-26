The Clinical & Surgical training Center at UoS receives the RCS accreditation

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy along with Prof. Qutayba Hamid, Vice Chancellor for Medical and Health Sciences and Dean of the College of Medicine at the UoS, and Prof. Nabil Sulaiman, Director of the UoS CSTC, welcomed the RCS accreditation team at the UoS.

This accreditation marks the CSTC as a prestigious institution committed to enabling surgeons to achieve and maintain the highest standards of surgical practices and patient care. The CSTC offers a wide range of courses and professional development opportunities for surgical activities and provides the tools and resources needed to further develop their surgical skills and help them meet the needs of an ever-changing surgical landscape.