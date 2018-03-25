High school students from across UAE visit AUS on exploration Day

Kevin Mitchell, Acting Provost and Chief Academic Officer at AUS, welcomed the students to campus and said: You will be joining a special academic community here at AUS that is unique in the region. If you look at the success of AUS students, it is really extraordinary. We have graduates accepted at top graduate programs all over the world. We have former graduates who are now ministers and other occupying top positions. At AUS we educate the leaders of tomorrow and that is how we measure success.”



Organised by the AUS Office of Enrollment Management (OEM), the students were also addressed by Ali Shuhaimy, Executive Director of Enrollment Management, who briefed them on AUS and its current programs. Shuhaimy encouraged the visiting students to explore and ask questions about their applied program to develop a better understanding of what AUS offers.



A team of AUS students took the visiting students on a tour of the library, sports complex, student center, the four different colleges and school, and the student dorms at AUS.



AUS will continue to hold Fall 2018 Exploration Day every month till July, namely on Thursdays, March 22, April 12, May 3, June 28, and July 12.