SCASS at the UoS participates in the UAEU “SpaceConnect” Exhibition

Space centers and institutions from the UAE, as well as students and space enthusiasts, joined the exhibition by showcasing their space sciences research and projects. The show aims to shed light on the significance of space education and technology and the nature of working in the space sciences and research field. It also works to showcase the broad scope of space sciences and research to the students and attendees and encourage them to work on developing the field and space exploration technologies.

During the exhibition, SCASS displayed the research projects the center and the UoS students are working on as well as the services it offers such as educational shows and exhibitions that inform the visitors about astronomy and space sciences. By participating in the “SpaceConnect” exhibition, SCASS aims to encourage students, faculty members, and space enthusiasts to join the center’s research projects with the objective of advancing space sciences and technologies. It also aims to encourage them to visit the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences to learn about the history and theories of the creation of the universe.