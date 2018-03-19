Zayed University students network with world-renowned academic

The College of Business at Zayed University had the privilege of hosting Professor Gary McLean, from University of Minnesota, USA. During his three-day visit, he interacted with faculty and students in the Abu Dhabi campus and the Dubai campus. He was invited to talk to faculty and students in the Dubai campus about his career trajectory as an HRD academic and he gave a very inspiring insight into the challenges and opportunities he encountered during his long academic career.



With expertise on international and national HR Development (HRD) and an impressive track record of journal and book publications of over 500, Prof. McLean has had a long-standing academic career spanning over five decades and has engaged with Human Resource Management and Human Resource Development research and consultancy in different regions.



Professor McLean’s main areas of research expertise include Organization Development, Gender and Leadership, Expatriate management and Research Methodologies and Methods. He is an Executive/Consulting Editor for a number of HRD journals and has been a Guest editor for a number of influential journal editions in his research field.



His visit was very well received by students and faculty and there will be future research collaborations with Professor Gary McLean and the College of Business a Zayed University.