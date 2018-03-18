AUS Career Forum opens

The event, which saw Sara bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE’s Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, deliver the inaugural address, comprised a number of panel discussions featuring experts from both the government and the private sector, including Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman, Government Relations, Sharjah.

The forum was held under the theme "Youth Career Development in Light of Social, Economic and Technological Advancements."

As one of the most high-profile events on the university’s calendar, the forum connects regional corporate leaders with the some of the region’s brightest talents, in the form of AUS’s graduating seniors and alumni. It also provides the students with an opportunity to listen to experts discuss important issues pertinent to future business trends, technological innovations, and industrial challenges as well as ways to meet them successfully.

Addressing the opening, Dr. Bjorn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, said, "We are so glad to have you all with us here today, an important day for your future, as you will have the opportunity to meet many in both the government and the private sector to learn about the job market within the UAE and beyond – and your own prospects for employment.

"It is my privilege to welcome back our alumna, Sara bint Yousif Al Amiri," he said.

"After receiving bachelor’s and master’s degrees from AUS in computer engineering, she went on to work as Programmes Engineer on Dubai Sat-1 and Dubai Sat-2. She rose to the position of Emirates Mars Mission Deputy Project Manager at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre and was subsequently appointed Chairperson of the UAE Council of Scientists.

Since last year, she has been a member of the UAE cabinet, as Minister of State for Advanced Sciences. In short, she is proof that AUS graduates can be recognised for their work and make it to the very top," he added.

This year the event held panels that focused on a number of topics that included looking at disrupting forces and their impact on job creation, careers of the future, as well as digital revolution and emerging tech as a game changer. Featured speakers discussing these issues included Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman, Government Relations, Sharjah, and Chairman, Supreme Committee for the Digital Transformation of Sharjah; Ziad Al Hazmi, CEO, Lufthansa Technik Middle East; Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO, The ICT Fund; Ghassan Talhouk, Head of UAE, LinkedIn; and Greg Shuler, Chief People Officer, UAE Exchange Group, among others.

In his welcome remarks to the delegates, Charles Diab, Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Affairs at AUS, said, "The Office of Advancement and Alumni Affairs works hard to bridge the gap between academia and industry by bringing experts and industry leaders like the ones you see here today to talk to our community of learners and give them tips from the University of Life."

The Career Forum will continue tomorrow, with scores of national and multinational companies participating in the event’s Career Fair, which includes local, regional and international private, semi-government and government agencies.