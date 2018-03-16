Nahyan bin Mubarak receives San Francisco University student delegation

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the delegation, which consists of 32 students and led by Dr. Mowaffaq Al Saidawi, Director of the Master's Degree at the University, whose members discussed various academic issues and briefed Sheikh Nahyan about their specialties. Sheikh Nahyan hoped this visit would promote further academic visits.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that such visits can build relations among universities, to exchange their knowledge in various specialties.

The members of the delegation expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Nahyan while praising the vision of the UAE's wise leadership and the country’s comprehensive cultural renaissance.

Al Saidawi thanked Sheikh Nahyan and lauded his desire to adopt innovative initiatives, which will help to promote the exchange of expertise and scientific knowledge.