UAEU, ZU, HCT to honour outstanding students on Sunday

The event will be held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The ceremony will include honouring of the 37th batch of the UAE University, the 27th batch of the Higher Colleges of Technology, and the 16th batch of the Zayed University.

The 502 top achievers of the Bachelor’s Degree will be honoured by Sheikha Fatima.