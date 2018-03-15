UoS launches 'Media Profession Ethics Forum'

Prof. Hamid Al-Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, stressed that the university aims to adopt initiatives that support its role in serving, developing and advancing the local community, as well as relevant departments, authorities and organisations, which is the key message of its President, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, when he founded the university, which now has a prestigious local and international reputation, two decades ago.

He also highlighted the event’s importance in discussing the growing influence of the media on public life and its impact on public opinion. "Thus, it is again necessary to speak about the profession’s ethics, because the media professional is a professional who makes an impact on complicated social issues. The media’s ethics have become the cornerstone of achieving peace, avoiding violence, and preserving the community’s values," he said.

He also expressed his hope that the forum will motivate all media professionals to commit to the media’s ethics, to help the media achieve its development goals and effectively perform its duties, as well as encouraging studies, research and reports about this topic, due to its importance and sensitivity.

Dr. Essam Nasr, Acting Dean of the College of Communication at the UoS, highlighted the forum’s importance in discussing pressing issues, as, he said, some media outlets have abandoned their key role as a means of transferring knowledge and instilling morals and values, by destroying these values and replacing them with other misbeliefs.