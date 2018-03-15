CFAD explores the concept of the “Contemporary” during its annual faculty exhibition

This annual exhibition aims to visually explore the meaning of the “contemporary,” what inspires artists to create their contemporary art, and to showcase the faculty member’s artistic talents and professional experience outside the classroom as well as encourage students to have confidence in their creativity by exchanging knowledge with their faculty through the exhibited pieces and varying art mediums.

Prof. Al-Naimiy took a tour of the exhibition that showcases the varying mediums and techniques that CFAD faculty members used in creating their contemporary visual art pieces such as screen-printing, digital printing, sculpture, performance installation, and interior design. The art pieces explored concepts of culture, tradition, nature, usage of different mediums and materials, and changing the perception and perspective of the viewer when examining the different contemporary pieces.

During the exhibition, there was a proposal for a contemporary interior and architectural design concept for a “UoS Faculty Members’ Social Club” to be constructed inside the University of Sharjah city, which challenges traditional design conventions by providing this contemporary, dynamic and sustainable design for the social club. Faculty members also presented art pieces that depict “unfinished landscapes” with the aim of encouraging the viewer to question the concept of the “contemporary” and its purposes.