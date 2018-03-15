Stop Bullying, Zayed University response to First Emirati Children’s Day

Organizing 'Stop bullying - Stand up and Speak out,’ the event familiarized attendees with different forms of bullying, its impact on the victim’s behavior and discussed preventive measures to tackle the issue.

“We are seeking to increase the awareness levels on such an aggressive behavior to educate the students about the possible interventions,” said Prof. Fares Howari, Dean of College of Natural and Health Sciences (CNHS) at Zayed University. “Students pledged against bullying, they carried different posters and signs during a march to dampen such a phenomenon.”

Dr Dalia Haroun, Assistant Professor – ZU College of Natural and Health Sciences, said that according to the UAE Global School Health Survey (GSHS), a recent international report on bullying was conducted across 47 countries, it estimated that on average 29 percent of students’ report being bullied on a monthly basis, “The figure for the UAE with 31 percent was slightly higher than the international average.”

“Most common forms of bullying amongst school students from grade six to nine are hitting, kicking, pushing, locking others indoors, other than verbal abuse,” she said.

“This is a serious issue, especially when bullied victims had increased stress and a reduced ability to concentrate and are at risk for substance abuse, aggressive behavior and suicide attempts.”

She mentioned that her team has been working in collaboration with major Educational Authorities in the UAE, and the supreme council for motherhood and childhood, to reduce bullying amongst children in both public and private schools, particularly focusing on secondary level students across the UAE.

“Data was gathered over two consecutive academic years, students received pre-academic year surveys, which collected information on how they felt in schools, number of times they got bullied, list incidents and their reactions.” Towards the end of the school year, the same surveys were redistributed to note any student behavioral changes.

Child Health Nutrition Consultant from UNICEF, Ola Elsaleh, mentioned that the project was implemented over 20 schools in its first phase targeting 1793 students, the second phase included over 2200 students from 24 schools.”

Elsaleh has also introduced a new preceding phase to be conducted in 2018, “The success of the project in both phases, opened the door to a new larger scale phase. The upcoming project will research additional related issues, such as social skills and mental health within the educational environment especially when the research of phase II finds that over 14 percent of male students and 8 percent females do not feel safe at schools.”

Psychiatry session

The event included a special Zayed University psychotherapy session, hosted by a Hypnotherapist Consultant, Dr Naser Al Riyami, who explained forms of bullying and the high need of intervention to address the phenomenon, “Being bullied myself I speak today on my methods of encountering it,” he said. “The idea is that bullying happens on many various levels, and the label ‘bullying’ was never actually used until someone labelled as bullying.”

He mentioned that on one hand there is the one-to-one bullying, which could occur between two children or even between work colleagues. On the other hand, you have social bullying, where a group of people will bully another usually underprivileged social group or individuals within that group.

“The issue is almost invariably when you describe the bullying behavior to the bullies they will deny malicious contempt, claiming otherwise,” Al Riyami said. “How to intervene is always a complex issue, targeted students normally pullout from the situation, then follows their social behavior and academic records. They normally prefer to keep quiet believing that the problem might escalate.”

“One of many solutions is that teachers when noticing bullies and their prey, should apply group activities and then, include the two in a group and make them work together throughout the semester, another would be empowering the bullied to stand for themselves instead of punishing the bullies,” he said.