AUS, Kuwait’s Ministry of Higher Education sign MoU

The MoU was signed by Dr. Bjorn Kjerfve, AUS Chancellor, and Dr. Mordhi Obaid Ayash Alenezi, Counsellor and Head of the Cultural Attache Office in the Consulate General of Kuwait in Dubai, at a special ceremony held at the AUS campus.

The MoU seeks to establish a general framework for cooperation between the two entities and consolidate their efforts to support students sponsored by Kuwait to study at AUS.

Commenting on the agreement, Chancellor Kjerfve, said, "This MoU between AUS and Kuwait’s Ministry of Higher Education is a reflection of the stellar reputation AUS enjoys in the region. We are pleased to play our role in helping educate and train qualified, bright students from Kuwait who will, hopefully, go on to become an important part the region’s future leadership. We look forward to welcoming these students on campus soon."

Dr. Alenezi, in turn, said, "We are happy to sign the MoU with AUS. Kuwait’s Ministry of Higher Education is very selective when it comes to partnering with universities. But knowing that His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is the founder of AUS and to see his vision reflected in the university’s academic excellence and research potential provides us with great confidence."