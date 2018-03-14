ZU honours 960 distinguished students at the Dean's list ceremony

Distinguished students, who were recognized for exceptional discipline, commitment, and dedication at the ceremony, were on the Dean’s List and met a grade point average GPA of (3.60 or above) in various academic fields.

The breakdown of the students honoured is as follows, 585 students in Abu Dhabi campus and 375 in Dubai campus.

Prof. Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, congratulated the students on their remarkable achievements and conveyed sincere congratulations and best wishes on behalf of Sheikha Lubna, to parents and family members, who were also present at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. AlMehaideb affirmed Zayed University’s commitment to providing high-quality education and an adequate learning environment to nourish students with intellectual capabilities and empower their innovation and research skills, all to effectively contribute to the development of their country. “Superiority requires endless efforts and consistency; this could be achieved by expanding the academic horizon. Therefore, each student should not only acquire knowledge but also develop it in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world,” he said.

"Your excellence today is merely assembling the aspirations of our wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, High Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander of the UAE, and their Highnesses Rulers of the UAE.”

AlMehaideb stated that the wise leaders of the UAE endlessly strive to pursue excellence and happiness amongst their people, “Each year we move our nation closer to the main objectives, hence, the ‘Year of Innovation,’ the ‘Year of reading,’ the ‘Year of Giving,’ and this year which brings us pride and joy, the year of the nation’s Founder, ‘Year of Zayed,’ who dedicated his whole life serving the development of his country and empowerment of his people, he is indeed the essence of today’s flourishment.”

"The world witnesses a rise of information and nowadays learning experience should interact with it at the same pace. Therefore, Zayed University is always keen to launch various programs and diverse courses that are compatible with the knowledge progression and that meet the changing needs and evolving requirements of the labour market,” AlMehaideb added.

He also pointed out that our main priority is to train young students to think independently, which enables them to increase their performance, productivity and efficiency to reach a greater level of self- awareness and success.

Furthermore, Professor AlMehaideb highlighted pioneering programs offered by Zayed University, which contribute to the development of students’ abilities and skills and unleash their potential energies. Adding that all this contributes to the integration of your scientific and practical skills preparation. “The impact is highly noticeable across major public and private entities and institutions, our students and graduates excelled academically and socially across various fields to reach such prominent positions,” he added.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Dr. Marilyn Roberts, Provost at Zayed University, Dr. Fatima AlDarmaki, Dean of Student Affairs, Ruba Ramahi, Acting University Registrar, Deans of Zayed University colleges, and faculty members.