80 vacancies available, Zayed University calls during Careers UAE

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the three-day exhibition aims to expose talented Emiratis to a wide range of career opportunities, and facilitate successful engagement between UAE nationals and the private and public-sector entities.

The job fair has been designed to wholeheartedly support the vision of the UAE's leadership and provide a broad spectrum of career development opportunities to the brightest talent across the Emirates.



His Excellency Prof. Reyadh AlMahaideb, Vice President of Zayed University, inaugurated their platform and stressed involvement and keenness in ensuring UAE’s Emiratisation plans, by attracting young Emirati talents, as well as qualified graduates.

"Working at Zayed University will give you the opportunity to help build a growing university, your own career, and, most importantly, to contribute to the future of the United Arab Emirates. We offer an attractive benefits package in a supportive and professional work environment,” he said.

He added, "The percentage of Emiratisation at the university currently amounts to 49 percent of the total staff registered, the faculty numbers record 24 percent Emiratis.”

Jameelah Al Shehhi, Director of Employment and Emiratisation at Zayed University, said, "The current job openings, presented in Careers UAE job fair, range from beginner’s career entry vacancies to mid-level professions to those who enjoy 1 to 3 years’ experience.”

We have dedicated a smart application that we launched for the first time specifically for this exhibition to make it easier for job seekers to fill out their own data and apply for a job that suits their qualifications," she added.