UoS to host 2nd ‘Future Creators’ Forum on April

  • Wednesday 14, March 2018 in 10:23 AM
Sharjah 24: Under the patronage of Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah (UoS), the International Relations students at UoS’ College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences organize the 2nd ‘Future Creators’ Forum, which will be held on April 10, 2018 at Al-Razi Auditorium at UoS Medical Campus.

The forum will host school and university students from all community classes in addition to public and private establishments concerned with the development of youth and their innovative competences. 

The forum aims to follow the course of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in promoting and strengthening the position of the youth in the UAE community. It will also be a reaffirmation of the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in his book “Flashes of Thought”, in which His Highness said, “The word impossible does not exist in our dictionary”.

In addition, the ‘Future Creators’ forum will support many ideas that are worthy of publishing, to motivate the culture of innovation and promote the individual and the community. In its second edition, the forum will focus on the importance of communicating with the community and the exchange and discussion of ideas that are capable of making change in our lives and our world, especially the Arab world.