UoS to host 2nd ‘Future Creators’ Forum on April

The forum will host school and university students from all community classes in addition to public and private establishments concerned with the development of youth and their innovative competences.

The forum aims to follow the course of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in promoting and strengthening the position of the youth in the UAE community. It will also be a reaffirmation of the statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in his book “Flashes of Thought”, in which His Highness said, “The word impossible does not exist in our dictionary”.

In addition, the ‘Future Creators’ forum will support many ideas that are worthy of publishing, to motivate the culture of innovation and promote the individual and the community. In its second edition, the forum will focus on the importance of communicating with the community and the exchange and discussion of ideas that are capable of making change in our lives and our world, especially the Arab world.