UAEU organises seminar on Hyperloop One

Dr. Naeema Al Darmaki, Representative of the College of Engineering, said that the seminar aims to promote cooperation between the transportation industry and UAEU, by encouraging joint programmes and projects in several areas, including practical training for college students and qualified UAE nationals, to enable them to address future challenges in the transportation sector.

Colin Rice, Deputy Director of Virgin-One in the United States, US, spoke about the transportation revolution and the future vision of his company for the global transportation sector, as well as the planning of the Hyperloop One project and its future impact on humanity from 2021 to 2030.

This latest transport development will allow individuals to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi in nine minutes, and from Al Ain to Dubai in seven minutes, leading to a great number of changes to the economy, environment, and social and cultural facets of the UAE's residents, he added.