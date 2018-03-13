Abu Dhabi University inks MoU with NPCC

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Provost and Interim Chancellor of ADU, inked the agreement with Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of NPCC, in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Waqar said, "Our partnership with NPCC as a leading national petroleum institute mirror’s ADU’s vision of preparing generations equipped for the future market demands. In line with its commitment to advancing the UAE’s efforts to develop an economy based on knowledge and innovation, Abu Dhabi University is keen to expand its network of strategic partnerships and share its expertise and best practices. At the same time, through forging synergies with public and private sector entities, the university seeks to provide its students with the opportunity to gain practical experience in their fields of study. Our collaboration with NPCC enables us to achieve both these priorities."

Al Dhaheri, in turn, said, "This MoU reflects NPCC’s drive to support young Emirati talent and, in turn, empowers them with the latest knowledge and tools, while also facilitating R&D and exchange information with a leading academic institution. We look forward to enhancing the practical knowledge of the oil and gas industry among ADU’s students and equipping them with job-specific skills in advanced engineering and fabrication and other disciplines."

"We plan to double the number of our Emirati employees to 550 by the year 2021, which is a key pillar, in our current strategic plan," he added.