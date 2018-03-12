UoS Community College Advisory Council holds its first meeting

The council comprises Afaf Al Murri, Head of Community Services Department, Eng. Khalid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Directorate of Sharjah Survey and Town Planning, Salah Al Mahmoud, Director General of the Sharjah Center for Documentation & Research, Hasan Mohammed Al Tafaq, Assistant Director General of the Agriculture & Environment Sector – Sharjah Municipality, Abdulaziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, Mohammed Sultan Al Khalsouni, Chairman of the Cultural, Media & Community Service Committee, Vice Chairman of the Maliha Cultural and Sports Club and Member of the Sharjah Advisory Council, Ayman Othman Barout Al Barout, Member of the Sharjah Advisory Council, and Mohammed Nassir Al Hazaa’, Director General of the Emirates Company for Industrial Cities. Present at the meeting were, Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs, and Prof. Adnan Ibrahim Sirhan, Assistant Chancellor of Branch Affairs and Dean of Community College.



At the beginning of the meeting, the Chancellor of UoS welcomed members of the council and expressed his appreciation and gratitude for their participation in the advisory council of the Community College. He noted the key role of the Community College in the University, as it attends to specific classes of students. the Chancellor asserted the guidelines of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the UoS, that the Community College should be responsible for training all employees of the Sharjah Government so that the offered competences could contribute in the society’s service and fulfil the needs of the labor market.



The Chancellor added that, thanks to the support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the UoS has become one of the largest universities in the UAE in terms of the number of students and approved academic programs. He expressed his wish that the council would provide the UoS and the Community College with the advices and recommendations of its members, which he assured would play role in reinforcing the efficiency of the Community College and the UoS in cooperation with the College’s professors to provide the required statistics and information.



The Dean of the Community College gave a presentation on the work progress at the college, reviewing the organizational chart of the college and its departments and duties in all branches, and noting the importance of activating the college’s role in community service. He also examined the successes and challenges, which the Community College has faced in developing the curriculums. The Dean highlighted the novelty and diversity of the teaching and learning methods at the college, the research and out-class activities of its students, the efficiency of field training, and developing the expertise and tools used by the members of the teaching and administrative bodies. He touched upon the reality of the accredited and established academic programs at the college and said that these programs will be launched according to the five-year strategic plan. He also reviewed statistics of admitted students for the academic year 2017-2018 and the professional programs implemented at the Community College in accordance with agreements of cooperation with government agencies.



Upon the agreement of the Council members, Afaf Al Murri, Head of the Community Services, was elected for presidency of the Advisory Council of the Community College, and chose Ayman Othman Barout Al Barout, Member of the Sharjah Advisory Council, as Secretary of the Council. During the meeting, the members discussed a number of ideas and suggestions to develop the work of the college and contribute in enabling the students and training them for the labor market. Subcommittees of the Advisory Council were formed, which include: The Academic Scientific Committee, the Administrative and Financial Committee, and the Marketing and Community Responsivity Committee.



At the end of the meeting, the members agreed on defining the tasks and competencies of the subcommittees of the council and include the opinions and suggestions discussed at the meeting in an executive plan within a time schedule, in order to examine the same at the following meeting.