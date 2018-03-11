AUS Board approves resolutions on current, future plans

The board reviewed and approved resolutions related to the university's growth and future plans, including approval of the parameters for the operating budget for fiscal year 2019, as recommended by the board's Financial Affairs Committee.

The board also approved a resolution mandating that the university further enhance its process for recognising outstanding academic performance through the award of rolling contracts to new and existing faculty members.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the AUS Board of Trustees, conveyed his thanks to the board members for their continued efforts for providing guidance and assistance to the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bjorn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, said, "On behalf of the board members, I would like to thank His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. We are grateful for the continuous support provided to us by His Highness. AUS is fortunate to benefit from his wisdom and guidance as it moves into the next phase of its development to become a leading research institution in the region. I would also like to express my gratitude to all the members of the AUS Board of Trustees for their support."