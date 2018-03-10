Year of Zayed's balloon launched in Jordan

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Rashad Salem, Director of the Al Qasimia University, said the launch serves the humanitarian message for which the UAE was founded and is today pursued by the country's leadership.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, Head of the UAE Hot Air Balloon Team, said the team's activities in Jordan come as part of an Arab and a global tour to spread the UAE’s message of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and interaction among the people of the world.

He thanked the Jordanian government for the assistance it provided to the team to perform across the country.

While in Jordan until 14th March, the Year of Zayed's balloon will fly over a number of landmarks including the ancient Karak Castle and the desert village of Dias in Wadi Rum.