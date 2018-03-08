AUS’ CAAD students display creative furniture work at special exhibition

Proto-Pieces is an exhibition of furniture work designed and fabricated in CAAD by 12 students, along with Ammar Kalo, Assistant Professor of Architecture and Director of the CAAD Labs, for his Furniture Design Basics course held last semester. Each student worked very closely with Kalo to develop unique pieces of furniture that explored a specific type of joint or detail that he/she was interested in. Over the course of several months, the students worked on their designs through various stages of conceptualization, prototyping, and finally fabrication. The exhibition also showcases this process with a number of sketches, prototypes and scale models developed during the design process on display.

Over the years, CAAD students have been recognized with a number of national and international awards for the quality of their work. This exhibition reaffirms that contention and showcases the high quality of work achieved by CAAD students with their design skills, the support and knowledge of their faculty, as well the fantastic facilities available to them at the college.

Speaking about the exhibition, Sheikh Sultan Sooud Al Qassimi, founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, said: "The impressive array of student furniture pieces reflects the quality not only of the execution of the designs thanks to the available advanced Labs in CAAD but also the theoretical concept development processes overseen by the instructor."