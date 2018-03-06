AUS signs MoU with GERC at Zhejiang University, China

In a ceremony held at AUS campus, the MOU was signed by Dr. BjÖrn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, and Professor Zhongming Wang, Director of Gerc. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from both the institutions.

The agreement seeks to provide a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest in the UAE and China. The MoU envisages both AUS and Gerc focusing on a number of areas. These include developing and launching joint research projects in the areas of innovation strategies, entrepreneurship competence, eco-educational systems, social responsibility, family business transformation, digital business and international entrepreneurship; developing and offering programs of entrepreneurship competence, digital transformation and cross-border commerce in realtion to areas of silk-road entrepreneurship education and research; and developing study tour modules and/or online modules in the areas of international business and entrepreneurship/innovation.

This agreement between AUS – which has a number of Chinese students studying on campus – and Gerc, also envisions the development of an entrepreneurship platform and the organization of workshops in both cities for students on venturing projects and innovation acceleration; as well as organizing student exchange programs at both the undergraduate and graduate level; and delivering guest lectures and joint workshops at both institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Chancellor Kjerfve said: “We are pleased to sign this MoU with Gerc as it adds to our growing roster of dynamic international research and innovation institutions with which we have strong ties. AUS is committed to partnering with institutions from all around the world and China’s global reputation as a hub of entreneurship, technology and innovation makes its institutions ideal candidates to establish ties with. We look forward to working with Gerc on many successful endeavors.”

Professor Wang welcomed GERC’s collaboration with AUS which will focus on a number of important areas.

As part of Zhejiang University’s School of Management, Gerc is a premier research center in the areas of entrepreneurship and innovation in Hangzhou, China. Under the umbrella of the National Key Development Program, Gerc integrates global multi-discioplinary research teams and establishes close collaborations with internationally renowned academic institutions.

This agreement with Gerc comes as part of AUS’s committment to become one of the region’s leading centers of research and innovation in the near future.