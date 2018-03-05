RTA sponsors AUS civil engineering, public transportation students

The MoU, which was signed by Yousef Al Reda, CEO of the Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, and Dr. Bjorn Kjerfve, AUS Chancellor, reflects RTA’s commitment towards community development in general, as well as towards strengthening its support for university research and studies in areas that comprise its line of work.

Commenting on the MoU, Al Reda said, "Signing the MoU is part of the RTA framework which offers support and sponsorship of university courses that support its strategic objectives. The agreement also reflects the RTA’s responsibility and support towards the community at large. The signing is part of the overall vision of our government to promote creativity and a better future."

He added that the MoU includes RTA’s commitment to providing academic sponsorship to a number of students majoring in fields related to that of the authority and providing job opportunities for AUS graduates. The MoU will serve the interest of both parties and achieve the desired goals for the development of the community.

Al Reda said that the AUS will provide updated reports on the final performance of selected students.