AURAK Enters MOU with Al Nuaimi Group

Al Nuaimi Group LLC is a Ras Al Khaimah local contractor and construction management company specialising in road and infrastructure development, supplying mixed concrete, architectural glass, and metal fabrication. The institutions have agreed to share research, invite each other to conferences of related topics, and work together to organize workshops and conferences concerning, but not limiting to, building construction and civil works.

Al Nuaimi will also assist AURAK students with expertise, tools, and assembly of a Zero Energy Building to enter into the 2018 Solar Decathlon Middle East that is set to take place in November in Dubai. The decathlon is an international competition created by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Department of Energy of the United States; competitors design solar houses and adapt their designs to heat, dust, and high humidity. The competition is based on architecture, engineering and construction, energy management, energy efficiency, comfort conditions, house functioning, sustainable transportation, sustainability, communication, and innovation.

Al Nuaimi has agreed to provide AURAK students with internship opportunities, and the respective institutions plan on meeting three times a year to discuss expansion of this memorandum to benefit both establishments in the future.

Prof. Hassan is elated about the partnership with Al Nuaimi Group, “The more real world, practical educational support we can provide our students, the better off Ras Al Khaimah will be. It is always wonderful to teach students ecological responsibility and to do collaborative research that will help conserve the environment.”

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab of Emirates (UAE) is a government-owned institution of higher education which provides an integrated North American-style education. It is accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in UAE and offers a total of twenty-two undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) awarded the institution candidacy status in July 2017.