Emirati ZU Faculty members conduct classroom-based research to boost student engagement

During their participation at the third annual Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Conference, which was recently held and organised by the Zayed University Center for Educational Innovation on the Dubai Campus, they all emphasised the benefits of using applied research with their students to experiment with new teaching approaches such as project-based learning.

"To increase student motivation, engagement and understanding, you must take into account their daily behaviours, and study their interests,” said Noorah Mohammed, Assistant Professor and Co-Chair at the Department of Islamic World Studies, College of Humanities and Social Studies at Zayed University.

"I, for instance, have multiple WhatsApp class groups, through which, I communicate with my students, answer their queries and remind them of upcoming assignments. This method has increased the level of student engagement, and hence, increased the overall class performance by semester-end,” she said.

She added that Educational Institutions in the Middle East are often criticized for using outdated teaching strategies such as lecturing that promote rote learning and memorisation skills rather than vital life skills such as critical thinking, creativity and innovation that shape their career opportunities.

"My applied research study presents an example of using Project-based Learning (PBL) in Higher Education as a supplement to traditional lecturing. The results of my study showed that PBL develops 21 century skills such as critical thinking, teamwork, problem-solving, research and presentation skills, interpersonal communication and negotiation skills, creativity and innovation,” she added.

Eiman Khaleel, Co-Chair of the Islamic World Studies Dept. at ZU College of Humanities and Social Sciences, presented an applied research study on how to increase student motivation, engagement and understanding by focusing on visual learning and group discussions.

"I found that most students complained about the large theoretical content we offer each semester. They have to memorize and comprehend a lot of information,” she said.



"My study focused on the efficiency of modern educational methods such as visual learning and discussion groups, which in turn help us interact with the students, and inmprove students’ participation and engagement in the classroom.” Some of the modern pedagogical tools applied are dedicated to studying two types of visual learning, mind-mapping and infographics. Another strategy she used was group discussions, “Class throughout the semester will be divided into groups and each shall be handed specific jobs regarding a specific topic.”

Alyaa Albedwawi, Assistant Professor at the ZU College of Humanities and Social Sciences, studies how a creative learning environment increases students’ engagement levels and learning processes. “Student engagement is one of the vital parameters that affect the teaching process and student motivation for learning.”

"A total of 100 female ZU students in 6 sections will participate in the study, each of the 6 sections lessons will include the modern teaching strategies. Ending the course, students will be given a survey that will measure their attitude and satisfaction towards the teaching strategies,” Albedwawi added. “Students’ mid-semester and end of semester exam scores will measure their understanding of course topics.”

The 2018 Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Conference, which was hosted at Zayed University, themed, Innovative Teaching Through Classroom Research, highlights the benefits of faculty conducting an inquiry into their teaching to improve their teaching practices and their students' learning outcomes. All presentations were aimed at demonstrating empirical evidence of a teaching practice that facilitates learning and cultivates an environment of student success.