UoS receives delegation from the Government of South Australia

Headed by Anna Fedeles, Deputy Consul-General and Trade Commissioner at Australian Consulate-GeneraL, Dubai, the delegation also included Sir Angus Houston, former Air Chief Marshal and Head of the Australian defense forces, and currently Special Emissary – Trade and Investment for the Government of South Australia; and Mr. Nicola Sasanelli, Director of South Australian Space Industry Centre.

Prof. Naimiy gave a brief introduction of UoS’ colleges, academic, professional and graduate programmes. He also overviewed the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS) and how it utilises its capabilities to serve the best interest of the educational process and the community.

The delegation discussed means of cooperation with UoS in the field of space and astronomy studies, by creating new opportunities of cooperation with the South Australian Space Industry Centre in the field of space training and relevant space and astronomy research, as well as student exchange and conference participation, At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed the preparation of a joint Memorandum of Understanding to set, create and enable means of cooperation for the benefit of both parties.