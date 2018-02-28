First Annual Education Conference held to advance educational modernization process

The conference, which is being held for two days, aims to serve as a platform for practitioners, administrators and academics in the field of education to share, collaborate and explore innovative approaches to creating successful teaching and learning environments for students.

Themed ‘Zayed’s Legacy: Igniting Minds for a Better Tomorrow’ the event was organised by the College of Education at Zayed University in collaboration with the Arab Thought Foundation and its Arab21 project, and the King Abdul-Aziz City for Science and Technology, and Prof. Henri Awit, Director General – Arab Thought Foundation. The conference included Dr. Karima Matar Al Mazrouei, Acting Executive Director of the School Education Sector at ADEC, Rabaa Al-Sumaiti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Performance Improvement Sector, Dr. Deham Al Ani representing His Highness Prince Turki bin Saud, President of King Abdul-Aziz City for Science & Technology.

Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said the event is an initial step towards further annual similar conferences that aim to bolster education in the UAE and the region, “Teachers are the focus today, they’re an essential part of our nation’s development. It is necessary to connect with higher education bodies, Zayed University an example, to shape fundamentals passed onwards to school teachers, highlighting major requirements during the student’s stage prior to university enrollment.”

Al Hammadi mentioned the recently launched educational system, which calls upon all government and private schools to follow a unified curriculum, so called the 'Emirati School Model', with the aim of improving standards and producing better results.”

He emphasized, Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, role concerning forthcoming national initiatives to support children early learning mechanisms from the early ages, 0-4 years old, “Zayed University are highly noted for their dedication, intensive research, and planning to support this new system, which in turn aids us to move forward in the overall development process in the UAE and achieve the targeted missions following the directive of our leadership,” he said.

For his Part Prof. Henri Awit, Director General – Arab Thought Foundation, expressed honor to stand amongst esteemed attendees, "The Foundation's participation in this conference aims at honoring the founder of the UAE Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the warm and hospitable land of Dubai and at the university that bears his name and is proud to be entrusted with his legacy.”

“Various educational projects had been launched to advance the educational reform to aid the modernization process, notably the ‘Arabi21’ contribution. The project targets the development of Arabic Language Learning process and tackles 21st-century language challenges.” He mentioned other similar initiatives such as ‘Tamam: School-based Development’ and ‘Tarbiya21’ ‘Partnership for Educational Development.

Dr. Karima AlMazrouei, Executive Director & Chairman Adviser – ADEK, highlighted during her speech a number of facts and figures related to the nation’s education sector based on intensive research findings, she indicated the need to employ qualified teachers in the UAE to improve the students learning capabilities and outcomes.

Dr. Rana Tamim, Dean of the College of Education – Zayed University, said: “We gather here to celebrate the power of education that ignites the minds of youth and gives them a better future.”

“Quality education is an international primary objective in today’s fast-paced changing world, it’s a critical factor in closing the skills gap, reducing risks and determining a child’s future outcomes.” “Education is an essential vehicle to promote a tolerant, happy and a socially responsible society, therefore, the UAE forefronts educational development on its national agenda.”

Dr. Hanada Taha, Endowed Professor of Arabic Language at Zayed University and Director of Arabi21 Project, said: "The project has created an award for Arab children literature under the title" My Book ", in order to motivate all concerned parties to produce children's book in high-quality standards in terms of writing, drawing, directing and publishing. “Kitabi Award is the only Arab award that depends on children’s vote, they choose the stories they liked and vote for the winner.”

The conference aims for closer partnerships with affiliated Zayed University’s college of education schools to build stronger partnerships for the advancement of K-12 education in the UAE.

Several faculty workshops were compromised during the event, highlighting assorted topics by seasoned educators from the region.