UoS, SCPN discuss cooperation

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation in terms of training of staff and volunteers in the field of childhood and build their professional and cognitive repertoire, as well as enhancing collaboration in the field of scientific research and studies on child protection and safety.

Dr. Salah Taher welcomed the guests and expressed UoS’s willingness to cooperate with the network and commended the trust of local institutions in the UoS, re-affirming that the university is an active community partner in all initiatives aiming to raise social awareness on children’s rights and protection.

The SCPN delegation gave a brief introduction of the network’s vision, message and goals, as it seeks to strengthen cooperative relations among child protection agencies, develop professional and cognitive capabilities of employees and volunteers in the field of child protection and improve their performance according to the best practices. The network also strives to enhance the performance of enterprises, provide scientific libraries with research and studies on childhood protection, raise community awareness on children’s rights in general and child’s safety in particular, and contribute in reviewing legislations to ensure children’s protection.

The delegation included members of the SCPN Board of Trustees.