AUS raises awareness on health and environmental issues at annual Awareness Day

AUS is holding the event to rais awareness among AUS community including stuents, faculty, staff and their families, as well as students from schools across the country on a wide variety of issues related to health, social, environmental and safety concerns.

With booths and banners set up at the university’s Student Center, the participating organisations educated attendees about topics ranging from health issues to volunteering opportunities for those interested in giving back to the community.

Speaking about the significance of the issues highlighted by the event, Dr. Moza Al Shehhi, Dean of Students, said: “As we get busy with the many responsibilities and obligations in life, we tend to forget issues that impact our lives, the society and the environment in many ways. At AUS, we make it a point to address these issues at our Awareness Day event as a reminder to everyone, especially to our students and the youth, and to provide them with valuable knowledge that will benefit them and help improve their lives.”

“Through this event, we create awareness of the various pressing issues related to health, safety, the society and the environment by bringing various governmental and private organizations under one roof to help them bring their message to a large. I wish to thank all the participants for coming forward and joining this event and to the AUS units and our student volunteers for supporting our goals and objectives,” she added.

The participants at the event included: The Big Heart Foundation, Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, Sharjah Civil Defense, Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, Sharjah Medical District, Sharjah Police, Supreme Council of Family Affairs, Sharjah – Health Promotion, Protection of Children’s Rights, Dubai Blood Donation Center, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Noor Dubai Foundation, Emirates Society for Consumer Protection, Emirates Strategic Planning Association, Environment and Protected Areas Authority, Red Crescent, Abbott Nutrition, American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology, and Australia Medical Centre.