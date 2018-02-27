AUS signs MoU with Sandooq Al Watan

The agreement was signed at the AUS campus, on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. The MoU aims to provide a framework of cooperation and facilitate collaboration on initiatives to develop and support creative and innovative ideas in the field of applied research.

The MoU was signed by AUS Chancellor, Dr. Björn Kjerfve, and General Manager of Sandooq Al Watan, Mohamad Taj Al Deen Al Qadhi, on behalf of their respective institutions.

The objectives of the MoU are to activate collaboration between the two parties in applied research projects that support the development of science and technology in a number of vital sectors. It also aims to promote collaboration in educational and training programs that are set to contribute in improving the abilities of applied research of university students. The MoU also includes Sandooq Al Watan providing support to two programs in research led by Emirati faculty and students. These programs are Applied Research Program for Water Treatment, and Applied Research Program in the Defense Sector.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohamad Al Qadhi pointed out: “AUS is one of the leading scientific institutions in the UAE and this MoU will add to our developing list of partnerships. It also reflects our commitment towards working with different parties and institutions in the country to stimulate innovation and applied research in different important sectors that top the list of our national priorities. We are

looking forward to benefitting from the possibilities available for both parties to develop the applied research sector in various fields, and to pave the way towards a better and future for our generation, our society and our country as a whole.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS said: “This agreement with Sandooq Al Watan comes at just the right time as American University of Sharjah moves into the next phase of its

development and academic journey by focusing on research and innovation. We aim to become one of the premier centers of research in the region in the coming years. This agreement will prove to be a mutually beneficial partnership that we hope will play an important part in helping the UAE develop a robust and thriving knowledge economy.”

Sandooq Al Watan will also aim to provide support and funding to student researchers at AUS and will provide training, guidance programs and career counselling to Emirati students. It will also work on initiatives to stimulate Emirati researchers and students towards areas of applied research within the vital sectors and developing their abilities and skills in them.