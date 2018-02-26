UoS launches Master in Air and Space Law

The launch of the first-of-its-kind programme in the Middle East was announced by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, in the presence of Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, and a number of senior officials.

Al Naimiy emphasised the importance of the new master programme in the UAE, as the country has given space and astronomy paramount importance, pioneering in the fields of space against many advanced countries. He also said that His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and President of UoS, always advises to launch academic programmes to fulfil the needs of the local job market and the region.

The importance of the programme arises from the impressive progress worldwide in the field of space exploration and satellite, which encourages world countries to compete to secure a position in the space race as satellite debris spread around the Earth, Al Naimiy added. The programme, which will be opened for students in September 2018, aims to solve the problem of the limited number of experts in this field as it combines several disciplines: law, astronomy, space, security, economics and other.

Al Suwaidi said that the strategic partnership between GCAA and UoS seeks to support and develop specialised human resources in the field of civil aviation in the region and the world. GCAA’s support of UoS’s Master in Air and Space Law stems from its position as the competent authority concerned with the regulatory and legislative aspects of the civil aviation sector, and designing and organising civil aviation training programmes.