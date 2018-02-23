Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi inaugurates Al Qasimia University Cultural Festival

A group photo following the opening of the festival

Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi and Rashad Salem during the opening of the festival

The Festival highlights the diversity of cultures and civilisations hosted by the university which reached 60 nationalities.

The opening ceremony was attended by Dr. Rashad Salem, the Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University; Mohammed Diab Al Mousa Advisor at Al Dewan Al Amiri of the Ruler of Sharjah; Sultan Matar bin Dalmouk, Chairman Sharjah Establishment for Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah; Jamal Al Tarifi, advisor at the Ruler's office; and a number of dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps in the UAE.

Organised by the Deanship of Student Affairs at the University, the Festival celebrates the Year of Zayed 2018 highlighting late Sheikh Zayed achievements, generosity and projects across the world.

After the opening, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Dr. Rashad Salem and dignitaries toured the festival’s pavilions that showcase the customs and cultures of the students’ countries, including fashion, folk food and folklore.

The pavilions reinforced the vision of Al Qasimia University which was drawn by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah aiming to promote openness towards the other and to respect cultural differences and bring students closer together.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi and the guests also viewed the highlighted achievements of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his generous contributions to their countries.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi also visited the university's pavilion dedicated to teaching UAE students and visitors about the history, heritage and civilisation of the UAE.

Then they watched various shows and listened to speeches of some students who highlighted the traits of Late Sheikh Zayed and in which they expressed pride in Al Qasimia University.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi expressed his great pleasure in attending the Qasimia University Cultural Festival and the diverse and distinguished participation of the students to highlight their countries’ cultures, praising His.

Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s farsighted vision and keenness to make Al Qasimia University a beacon of knowledge, culture and openness to achieve human rapprochement between peoples and civilisations.

Dr Rashad Salem, Director of Al Qasimia University, said that the University is keen to organise such activities that meet the aspirations and needs of students and support their academic career.