UHS: UAE has taken special efforts to lower infant and child mortality rates

The two-day event, which concluded on February 9th, focused on the role that modern technology plays in shaping the future of pediatric and neonatal health, the conference organised ten different speaking sessions and four workshops. Bringing together more than 400 participants from Europe and Middle East, including Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

“Over the years, advancements in pediatric and neonatal care have brought about rapid changes and the UAE has taken special efforts to keep pace,” said Professor Hakam. “While the gathering was a strategic platform to provide updates on the latest technologies and techniques in pediatrics and neonatal health, it also addressed maternal and child health challenges that are particular to this region.”

“I am confident that the symposium was both stimulating and rewarding and I’d like to extend my sincere appreciation to the organising committee for their dedication to staging this extremely worthwhile event,” he added.

While leading industry experts presented ‘Case Scenarios in Newborn Genetics’, medical professionals also discussed a wide range of topics, under the titles: ‘Ventilator Associated Pneumonia: An Under-Diagnosed Neonatal Problem’; ‘Managing Congenital CMV’; ‘Therapeutic Approaches for Multidrug Resistant Organisms’; ‘Minimizing the Use of Antibiotics in NICU’; ‘Environmental Impacts on Children’s Health’ and ‘Vitamin D: More than a Vitamin’, among many others.

Exploring how advancements in technology are facilitating improved pediatric and neonatal care, the event also presented major updates on: ‘Enteral Feeding Advancements in the Preterm Neonate’; ‘Update on the Management of Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia’; ‘Neonatal Skin Diseases’; ‘Foetal and Neonatal Ethics’; ‘Monitoring Infants Receiving Mechanical Ventilation’; ‘Fever and Rash in Children’ and ‘Pediatric Immunization’ among many others. The international symposium also facilitated workshops on ‘Clinical Scenarios in Childhood Vaccination and Anaemia’; ‘Hands-on Management of Eczema’ and ‘Neonatal Ventilation’.

According to an annual report by the United Nations, the number of children who die before reaching their fifth birthday has reached an all-time low. However, the UN has stated that many of the deaths, which are estimated to be 15,000 a day in 2016, were from preventable diseases. The report also warned that neonatal mortality (the death of babies in the first 28 days of life) is not decreasing at the same pace as mortality rates for children aged between one month and five years. Each day, a total of 7,000 babies die before they are 28 days old.