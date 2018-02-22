Lubna Al Qasimi receives Catholic Institute in Paris Delegation at Zayed University

Both ends conversed on joint academic relations and projects between the Institute and Zayed University in favour of research and direct dialogues upon topics that link the Islamic faith and Christianity in an even and constructive manner. Promoting, henceforth, the values of tolerance and sustainability of peace, and exchanging academic experiences in the field of religious social education.



Coordinated by the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, the delegation attended several workshops and discussions with ZU counterparts on issues relating to law, ethnicity and religious diversity in Islam.



"The UAE, which homes a harmonious society of over 200 nationalities, we are committed to establishing tolerance as a fundamental principle of life. We seed that principle into the hearts of all the foreign residents with love and care," Al Qasimi said.



Sheikha Lubna praised the role played by the French Catholic Institute in promoting a dialogue between religions, indicating their notable step in signing an agreement with Al-Azhar University in Cairo last year, through which, its Institute of Science and Religious Theology, aims to promote interfaith dialogues.



She noted the existence of a Christian monastery and church on the island of Baniyas in the United Arab Emirates, dating to multi-religious and multicultural groups that settled this island during the 7th and 8th centuries AD.



“There are shreds of evidence that a Christian community resided in Sir Bani Yas back at that time, living alongside the Muslim population. This, in turn, reflects the spirit of religious tolerance and co-existence amongst various religious communities,” she said. Sheikh Zayed encouraged the further explorations and research, he urged the preservation of this valuable international site, following the initial discovery of that region.



For his part, Danto expressed gratitude, "Our visit stands for open interfaith dialogues to wisely understand Islam, and to admire a nation that crowds hundreds of nationalities and beliefs, and managed to maintain harmony and social peace."



"Sheikh Zayed is an exemplary role model of a great man who loves his country and people and wishes harmony to all mankind. He united a nation and opened his door to everyone from all over the world to live in a safe, stable and beautiful country," Danto said.

The UAE has become a model for cultural openness based on coexistence between cultures, religions and beliefs.