SCASS hosts “space exploration symposium”

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, and General Director of the SCASS attended the opening ceremony of the symposium. Prof. Maamar Bettayeb, Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Studies, Ms. Shaikha Al-Maskari, Chief Innovation Officer at the UAE Space Agency, and Mr. Kotaro Suzuki, Charge d’Affaires – Japan Embassy in the UAE attended the symposium along with various professors and researchers from the UoS, the UAE Space Agency, and Japan.



The symposium aims to build closer scientific relations between the UAE and Japan and allow for knowledge and experience exchange in the field of space sciences and exploration. It addressed various topics regarding space exploration and its advances including new space technologies and projects undertaken by the UAE in collaboration with Japan. This follows the Memorandum of Understanding that the UAE and Japan signed two years ago to enhance research and work on space exploration projects. One of the discussed projects was the plan to build a Meteorite Monitoring Network of three towers in the UAE with one located at the SCASS to detect space debris over the UAE sky. The researchers also reviewed the findings from their experiment done at the Maliha Desert in Sharjah to search for meteorites using drones equipped with infrared cameras that would distinguish between the temperature of the meteorite and sand, thus help in finding the meteorites.



Prof. Maamar Bettayeb on his part addressed the significance of this symposium as an opportunity to discuss the new University of Sharjah space sciences and exploration research endeavors at the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences. He also talked about the importance of knowledge and experience exchange between all three parties involved in this program with the aim of finding mutual interests in the field of space sciences. Dr. Ilias Fernini, SCASS’s Deputy General Director for Research Laboratories and Observatory, added that this initiative presents an opportunity to examine ways of cooperating with each of the UAE Space Agency and Japan in the space exploration program.



And from the UAE Space Agency, Ms. Shaikha Al-Maskari restated the Agency’s interest in building and strengthening international relations as well as her admiration of Japan’s accomplishments in the space sciences and innovation fields. She also addressed the significance of the “Space Exploration Symposium” at the University of Sharjah as an opportunity for exchanging ideas and finding solutions for possible challenges in space exploration.



On behalf of the Japanese Embassy in the UAE, Mr. Kotaro Suzuki reasserted Japan’s interest in this program and their admiration of the UAE’s vision, commitment, and plans for space exploration. He also complimented the UAE for its presence as one of the most active participants in the space field in the world and expressed his wish to take this cooperation partnership between the UAE and Japan to the next level by mutually working on future space exploration projects.