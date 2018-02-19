UoS and Sharjah Charity International sign charity cooperation agreement

During signing the (MoU) between the (UoS) and Sharjah Charity International

The MoU was signed by Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, and Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Board Member and Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, in presence of Sheikh Essam bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the charity's board of directors.



The signing ceremony, which was held at Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS), wa attended by Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, President of Sharjah Advisory Council; Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Dr. Salah Taher, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs – UoS.



Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy stressed that strengthening the UoS’ relationship with various institutions and entities of the surrounding community, private or public, is one of the key goals of UoS set by its President His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, since its foundation two decades ago in order to promote development and growth.



The importance of such cooperation for UoS stems from the great reputation of Sharjah Charity International as an example of charity and humanitarian action in the local community and the region across various levels. Such an experience can be generally beneficial and further promoted with scientific studies and research, which the charity needs to expand its horizons of charity action and reinforce its position.



Some of the articles of the MoU agreement stipulate achieving such cooperation in the field of scientific research and through graduate students, to provide studies and consultation on sustainable charity projects which serve the charity’s activities in various charity disciplines. In addition, the MoU stresses on cooperating in organising scientific conferences and meetings, which discuss and expose the latest advancements and best practices in the field of charity and humanitarian action. The cooperation will also include holding training programs and courses, as well as advanced workshops, for the charity’s members; and supporting and developing public facilities and electronic programs the charity needs, in addition to various aspects of cooperation.



Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem noted the charity’s particular attention to students and learners and keenness to provide all types of support for students. Bin Khadem stressed that the cooperation agreement signed with UoS provides an opportunity for UoS students wishing to volunteer and commit to fruitful participation in developing the charity’s activities and area of effect. The agreement aims to promote the culture of care, raising community awareness and spreading the culture of volunteering and humanitarian action in the community, especially between students. It also seeks to encourage innovation in volunteering by engaging in volunteering programs and charity activities executed by the charity inside and outside the UAE.



Bin Khadem added that the agreement aims to manifest the true meaning of concreted efforts and the spirit of cooperation and giving among members of the community through familiarizing the youth with the importance of dedication in giving and making efforts. The MoU agreement also intends to exchange experiences between both parties in the field of charity work and mutual cooperation in providing medical services to needy families inside the UAE, through UoS’ available capabilities such as mobile and stationary clinics. He also noted the charity’s intent to continue on the path of innovation, stressing that the charity’s partnership with the UoS will enable both parties to establish new charity projects in addition to those currently implemented throughout the year.