Zayed and California State University explore ties in fields of academic research and innovation

Al Qasimi emphasised ZU’s recognised image in the region for leading excellence in educational innovation, research, and student leadership development, which serves the changing needs of the nation in economic, social and cultural advancements.

“Proudly bearing the name of the nation’s founding President, Zayed University is a federal institution that prepares bilingual graduates to contribute to and advance all aspects of society. Our mission is carried out from two major campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” she said.

Zayed University seeks bilateral-ties with worldwide entities and experts in the field of research, creative activities, outreach and continuing education services. “We provide educational leadership, opportunities, and disseminate knowledge to local, regional, and global communities,” she added.

Touring the Dubai Zayed University Campus, along with Prof. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice President at ZU, and a number of faculty members, Al Qasimi highlighted Zayed University’s strategic plans, which adhere to the national indicators of education, and government services. “These indicators are long-term, measure performance outcomes in each of the national priorities, and generally compare the UAE against global benchmarks. The national indicators are periodically monitored by Government leadership to ensure our persuasion towards UAE’s vision 2021,” she said.

She mentioned that Zayed University’s 2017-2021 Strategic Plans include the preparation of qualified graduates in an innovative and supportive educational environment who demonstrate academic excellence and leadership skills. Plans also aim to enhance the University’s leading role in scientific research and development in ways that contribute to a knowledge-based economy. Demonstrate institutional and academic excellence through national and international accreditation programs, plus ensure the provision of all administrative services in compliance with quality, efficiency and transparency.

For her part, Dr. Hutchinson stressed the importance of bridging direct communications with many esteemed academic entities such as Zayed University, hinting that California State University Chico, which was founded in 1887, manages 17,800 students, and ranks 37 in the 2018 edition of Best Colleges is Regional West Universities.

Students at California State University Chico can choose from more than 300 fields of study, including master’s degree programs such as AA, health, and political science. Outside the classroom, Chico State students can get involved in more than 200 campus clubs.

She stressed that both ends should further collaborate in innovative fields of study that surely slice a huge scale in future job market demands, namely in the STEM fields, Robotics and Artificial Intelligence.