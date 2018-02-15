UAEU organises lecture on development, disruptive technology

The lecture aims to highlight the outcomes of the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, as well as to foresee the future by predicting international, regional and local developments.

The lecture also aims to discuss the role of rapid technological developments in confusing the implementation of the SDGs in various countries, especially in the Middle East and Africa, and the multiple outcomes of such events in improving the growth indexes of targeted projects that aim to equalise the development of countries during the fourth industrial revolution.

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, World Bank Group Senior Vice President for the 2030 Development Agenda, presented the concept of disruptive technology and its effects on the sustainable development plans of countries in the MENA region. He also covered the resulting outcomes of rapid and ongoing developments in the information revolution and its impact on various vital sectors related to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.

He also posed questions on how developed and developing economies can accommodate and adopt relevant working methods, the impact of information and communication technology on manufacturing, transport and the labour market, and the use of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin and blockchain, to protect virtual transactions and data, as well as the effects of self-leadership, shared economies, robots and artificial intelligence on the future of employment, economies and communities in the region.

The UAE’s efforts to diversify its economy and provide employment opportunities, as a leading and inspiring international model of change towards an economy based on knowledge and scientific research, is part of its national strategy and experience in making it succeed in the Gulf and Middle East region, Dr. Mohieldin concluded.