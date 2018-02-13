ASCP, College of Health Sciences launch a Certification Preparation Course in MLS

The course aims to discuss the various parts of the MLS certification exam while emphasising the international reputation and significance of the MLS(ASCP) certificate and the best ways to prepare for, and pass the exam. The ASCP team also highlighted the different programs and fields of MLS, noting the high level of knowledge of the students and professionals in the medical laboratory program at the UoS.



The ASCP is one of the most reputable and leading organisations in the world engaged in establishing the rules and regulations that govern the practice of the medical laboratories profession. It is worth mentioning that the MLS program at the College of Health Sciences is recognised by the ASCP as equivalent to similar programs in the USA and UoS graduates are eligible to take the exam without requiring a certificate equivalency. Given the recognition of the MLS(ASCP) certificate internationally, health authorities in the UAE have also accepted it as equivalent to certificates issued by them.