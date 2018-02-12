42% of projects moving forward at the 3rd IFIE belong to Emirati students

The College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah pointed out that the projects that have advanced to the final stage of the competition vary in fields and specialties, but they all address important issues in society and the environment.

The objectives of the competition are to encourage students to produce projects with social or environmental goals. Other objectives are that the projects have an economic and social impact, and that they are innovative in both concept and practice.

Emirati innovators represent 5 of the 12 projects that qualified for the final phase of the competition, which will be held during the 3rd IFIE. The Forum will take place from the 15th to the 18th of February during the UAE Innovation Month.

All of the Emirati projects that have advanced to the final stage of the competition come from female Emirati students, which reflects the pioneering role of Emirati women, who play a key role in the process of development in society, and reflects the support and encouragement of the wise leadership that have encouraged women to pursue and excel in their education and careers.

The diversity in the projects that have advanced to the final stage of the competition reflect the innovation in the students' ideas and their interest in improving their community, where some have focused on improving the lives and experiences of people with determination, while other projects focused on helping the community, which included encouraging volunteerism, simplifying academic choices for students, and reducing the waiting times for patients with chronic diseases.

Dr. Amal Al-Ali, Assistant Professor of the College of Business Administration and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Forum, stated that the projects that were presented during this year's innovation competition showcased the innovation and uniqueness of the students at the University City of Sharjah. She pointed out that the ideas behind the projects aimed to harness information technology to serve and benefit society.

Al-Ali stated that the competition helped to reveal the capabilities of the female Emirati students, and to empower them to realise their innovative ideas. She stated that Emirati women are continuously proving their important role in the building and development of society. She also added that the trust and empowerment of Emirati women by the wise leadership has given them a strong impetus to be a cornerstone in the nation's growth and prosperity.

Four winners will be chosen at the end of the innovation competition, which is organised by The College of Business Administration at the University of Sharjah, in cooperation with the SCCI. The jury will choose the winners from the 12 innovative projects that have advanced to the final stage of the competition.